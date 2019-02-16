Renaissance Jewellery consolidated net profit rises 28.89% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.42% to Rs 822.00 croreNet profit of Renaissance Jewellery rose 28.89% to Rs 37.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 29.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 33.42% to Rs 822.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 616.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales822.00616.09 33 OPM %7.097.02 -PBDT50.4240.05 26 PBT46.6936.89 27 NP37.8329.35 29
