Aster DM Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 28.88% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 18.51% to Rs 2150.10 croreNet profit of Aster DM Healthcare declined 28.88% to Rs 113.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 159.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.51% to Rs 2150.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1814.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2150.101814.28 19 OPM %12.079.45 -PBDT208.82142.31 47 PBT129.9073.86 76 NP113.20159.17 -29
