Trade-Wings reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 7.86% to Rs 56.75 croreNet loss of Trade-Wings reported to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 7.86% to Rs 56.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 61.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales56.7561.59 -8 OPM %-4.65-2.60 -PBDT-1.100.40 PL PBT-1.230.25 PL NP-1.230.25 PL
