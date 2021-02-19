Firstsource Solutions gains after Mon Health System expands relationship with subsidiary

Firstsource Solutions rose 3.37% to Rs 98.10 as Mon Health System has expanded relationship with the company's subsidiary, PatientMatters.

PatientMatters, a Firstsource Company, is a patient access and advocacy solutions provider helping hospitals and health systems offer patients highly-personalized financial solutions. It was acquired by Firstsource Solutions in December 2020.

Mon Health System, a leading health system serving communities throughout West Virginia, has selected PatientMatters' IntelliAdvisor Consulting Service. As part of this engagement, PatientMatters will direct Mon Health's pre-access service center and process workflows and related functions. It will also support Mon Health's mission of providing a positive patient financial experience, improving collections, and enhancing registration quality and speed.

Gordon Jaye, VP, Hospital Operations, PatientMatters, said: "Mon Health System once again trusting us to provide these services is a testament to the powerful results we have delivered over the course of our relationship. The IntelliAdvisor engagement will allow us to work even closer with Mon Health as we partner with its staff to enhance patient access workflows across the entire organization. We look forward to deepening our relationship further to improve quality of care and patient satisfaction."

Firstsource Solutions is a leading provider of business process solutions to more than 100 global businesses in the banking and financial services, mortgage, healthcare, communications, media and technology, and emerging segments.

The company's consolidated net profit increased by 35.2% to Rs 121.05 crore on a 29.3% rise in net sales to Rs 1,351.01 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

