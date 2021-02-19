IDFC First Bank Ltd up for third straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 64.85, up 11.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.92% in last one year as compared to a 24.92% jump in NIFTY and a 17.38% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36587, down 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1570.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 558.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 83 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

