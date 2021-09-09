Firstsource Solutions launches a new innovative platform - Firstsource Healthcare Cloud

-
ALSO READ
Firstsource Solutions unveils Firstsource Automation League
Board of Firstsource Solutions appoints director
Wipro to use IBM's new Automation Foundation and IBM Cloud Paks for Automation
Firstsource Group USA enters into option purchase agreement for Sourcepoint
Firstsource Solutions selects IntelliH as its technology partner
-
Firstsource Solutions announced the launch of Firstsource Healthcare Clouda new, innovative platform which will support all U. S. healthcare products with expanded access, flexibility and security capabilities. The initial roll-out beginning today will include all U.
S. revenue cycle management and patient financial services products, with the company's payer-oriented solutions soon to follow.
Firstsource Healthcare Cloud optimizes productivity, scalability and security with a robust centralized platform which allows clients to access modular services as point solutions or as integrated end-to-end solutions. The new cloud-native platform will enable healthcare clients across the U. S. to leverage the full scope of Firstsource capabilities to enhance consumer engagement and loyalty while improving operational efficiency and financial performance.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU