Firstsource Solutions launches a new innovative platform - Firstsource Healthcare Cloud

Firstsource Solutions announced the launch of Firstsource Healthcare Clouda new, innovative platform which will support all U. S. healthcare products with expanded access, flexibility and security capabilities. The initial roll-out beginning today will include all U.

S. revenue cycle management and patient financial services products, with the company's payer-oriented solutions soon to follow.

Firstsource Healthcare Cloud optimizes productivity, scalability and security with a robust centralized platform which allows clients to access modular services as point solutions or as integrated end-to-end solutions. The new cloud-native platform will enable healthcare clients across the U. S. to leverage the full scope of Firstsource capabilities to enhance consumer engagement and loyalty while improving operational efficiency and financial performance.

