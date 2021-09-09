Board of Max Financial Services approves change in CFO

-
At meeting held on 08 September 2021The Board of Max Financial Services at its meeting held on 08 September 2021 has appointed Mandeep Mehta as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company effective October 1, 2021 in place of Jatin Khanna whose resignation as CFO and a KMP of the Company had been accepted by the Board with effect from the close of business hours on 30 September 2021.
