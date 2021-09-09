IFC and Snowman collaborate for the TechEmerge Program

International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Snowman Logistics (Snowman) have launched a global open call for innovators to bring sustainable temperature controlled logistics (TCL) solutions to the growing Indian market, as part of IFC's award-winning TechEmerge Program.

The TechEmerge Sustainable Cooling Innovation Program is funded by the UK Government's International Climate Finance.

With a total pool of up to $500,000 in grant funding, it offers competitively selected innovators the opportunity to partner with Snowman to pilot new technologies, services, and business models that improve the efficiency, affordability, and help curb greenhouse gas emissions in the Indian TCL sector.

