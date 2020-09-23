Energy shares rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 101.67 points or 1.6% at 6449.61 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 2.01%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.87%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 1.61%),Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 1.55%),Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 1.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 1.5%), Adani Gas Ltd (up 1.27%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 1.09%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 0.65%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 0.53%).

On the other hand, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 2.15%), Goa Carbon Ltd (down 1.48%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.22%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 195.27 or 0.52% at 37929.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 44.9 points or 0.4% at 11198.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 117.94 points or 0.81% at 14627.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.12 points or 0.27% at 4837.92.

On BSE,1282 shares were trading in green, 477 were trading in red and 74 were unchanged.

