Firstsource Solutions partners with Celonis to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises

Firstsource Solutions and Celonis, the global leader in Execution Management Systems (EMS), today announced a strategic partnership that will enable businesses to quickly identify and eliminate process constraints, driving agility and optimizing outcomes.

The partnership combines Firstsourcefs deep domain expertise with Celonisf AI]powered technologies to accelerate digital transformation and drive value for enterprises.

The Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) enables businesses across industries to maximize their execution capacity by leveraging process mining technology to extract real]time data from source systems to identify and close execution gaps.

