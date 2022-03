Firstsource Solutions recognized as a Leader for Healthcare Payer Operations

By Everest Group

Firstsource Solutions announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's Healthcare Payer Operations PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. This recognition from Everest Group comes on the heels of the ISG Provider Lens and Best in KLAS recognition that Firstsource's healthcare teams have received recently.

According to Everest Group, Firstsource is differentiating itself in the market by focusing on a digital‐first approach, supported by a dedicated automation COE. The report also notes Firstsource's strong third‐party network and Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) best‐of‐breed offering. The company achieved a steep climb upwards on Everest Group's PEAK Matrix since 2020 to the Leader category for 2022, evidence of their increased impact in the market and delivering services successfully to customers.

