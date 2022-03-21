Equitas Small Finance Bank increases interest rates on savings and retail term deposits

-
-
With effect from 21 March 2022Equitas Small Finance Bank announced the revision of interest rates for Savings and Retail Term Deposits from 21 March 2022.
Customers can now avail 7% interest p.a. on Savings Account for balances above Rs 5 lakh up to Rs 2 crore, which was earlier above Rs 5 lakhs up to Rs 50 lakhs, making it simpler for more customers to earn more interest through saving.
Senior citizens can now earn maximum benefits as the Bank offers them a flat rate of .50% extra over existing revised rates on RTDs. For FD, senior citizens can now earn an interest of 7.25% p.a. for 888 days and the others can get upto 6.75% p.a. When it comes to RD, senior citizens can get 7% p.a. and others can get upto 6.5% p.a. interest for 24 months.
