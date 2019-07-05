Need To Invest Heavily In Infra, Digital Economy And On Job creation In Small And Medium Firms Says FM

The Finance Minister said that in Purchasing Power Parity terms, India is the 3rd largest economy already, only next to China and the USA. She highlighted the need to continue undertaking many structural reforms.

In the last five years, we saw many big reforms in particular, in indirect taxation, bankruptcy and real estate. And for this to continue we need to invest heavily in infrastructure, in digital economy and on job creation in small and medium firms, FM noted.

