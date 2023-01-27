FMCG shares edge higher

FMCG stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 10.75 points or 0.07% at 16092.86 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, ITC Ltd (up 2.47%), Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 1.24%),Godrej Industries Ltd (up 1.09%),Varun Beverages Ltd (up 0.79%),Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 0.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (up 0.56%), DFM Foods Ltd (up 0.37%), Jyothy Labs Ltd (up 0.37%), Emami Ltd (up 0.32%), and Gillette India Ltd (up 0.21%).

On the other hand, Patanjali Foods Ltd (down 5%), Adani Wilmar Ltd (down 5%), and United Spirits Ltd (down 3.54%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 496.58 or 0.82% at 59708.48.

The Nifty 50 index was down 129.85 points or 0.73% at 17762.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 247.27 points or 0.88% at 27907.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 53.59 points or 0.61% at 8727.72.

On BSE,993 shares were trading in green, 1928 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

