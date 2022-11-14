FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 170.61 points or 1.05% at 16038.1 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 2.78%), Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (down 2.77%),Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (down 2.56%),Avanti Feeds Ltd (down 2.48%),ITC Ltd (down 2.4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Agro Tech Foods Ltd (down 2.34%), Dodla Dairy Ltd (down 2.02%), ADF Foods Ltd (down 2.01%), DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (down 2%), and Zydus Wellness Ltd (down 1.86%).

On the other hand, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 7.43%), Hindustan Foods Ltd (up 6.85%), and KRBL Ltd (up 5.27%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 32.25 or 0.05% at 61762.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 15.65 points or 0.09% at 18365.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 68.87 points or 0.24% at 29053.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.62 points or 0.03% at 9009.66.

On BSE,1698 shares were trading in green, 1838 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

