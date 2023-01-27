Healthcare stocks rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 33.08 points or 0.15% at 22577.37 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Unichem Laboratories Ltd (up 4.94%), Aarti Drugs Ltd (up 4.79%),Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 2.52%),Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (up 2.51%),Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (up 2.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd (up 1.81%), KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd (up 1.62%), Cipla Ltd (up 1.5%), Anuh Pharma Ltd (up 0.9%), and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (up 0.86%).

On the other hand, Nureca Ltd (down 4.74%), Windlas Biotech Ltd (down 3.32%), and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.17%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 496.58 or 0.82% at 59708.48.

The Nifty 50 index was down 129.85 points or 0.73% at 17762.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 247.27 points or 0.88% at 27907.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 53.59 points or 0.61% at 8727.72.

On BSE,993 shares were trading in green, 1928 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

