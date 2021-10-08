Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 17 points or 0.51% at 3301.26 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 3.35%), ABB India Ltd (down 1.99%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.39%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.86%),NTPC Ltd (down 0.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Power Ltd (down 0.78%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.76%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.25%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.19%).

On the other hand, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 8.19%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.53%), and Thermax Ltd (up 2.22%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 364.32 or 0.61% at 60042.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 99.75 points or 0.56% at 17890.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 226.39 points or 0.78% at 29314.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.32 points or 0.44% at 9032.05.

On BSE,1778 shares were trading in green, 1452 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)