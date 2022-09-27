FMCG stocks rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 129.04 points or 0.81% at 16140.41 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Mishtann Foods Ltd (up 4.15%), EID Parry (India) Ltd (up 3.33%),Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (up 3.32%),Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd (up 3.13%),Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 2.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Globus Spirits Ltd (up 2.17%), Marico Ltd (up 2.06%), Britannia Industries Ltd (up 2.03%), Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (up 1.95%), and Zuari Industries Ltd (up 1.95%).

On the other hand, Adani Wilmar Ltd (down 2.3%), Radico Khaitan Ltd (down 2.17%), and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (down 2.07%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 184.64 or 0.32% at 57329.86.

The Nifty 50 index was up 67.95 points or 0.4% at 17084.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 69.98 points or 0.25% at 27923.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 18.89 points or 0.22% at 8637.03.

On BSE,2125 shares were trading in green, 702 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

