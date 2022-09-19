Radico Khaitan Ltd down for fifth straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 1062.45, down 1.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 1.29% in NIFTY and a 5.3% lost in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1062.45, down 1.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 17620.7. The Sensex is at 59118.57, up 0.47%.Radico Khaitan Ltd has added around 10.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43192.65, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 57.74 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

