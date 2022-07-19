Radico Khaitan Ltd soars 1.1%, up for third straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 943, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.2% in last one year as compared to a 4.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.29% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 943, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 16315.4. The Sensex is at 54637.28, up 0.21%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has risen around 17.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41460.3, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 49.52 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

