Radico Khaitan Ltd up for five straight sessions

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 920.75, up 0.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 69.82% in last one year as compared to a 20.66% gain in NIFTY and a 8.09% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Radico Khaitan Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 920.75, up 0.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 17880.65. The Sensex is at 59842.39, down 0.56%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has added around 8.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37656.8, down 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 44.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

