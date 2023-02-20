FMCG stocks rise

-
FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 53.78 points or 0.33% at 16504.45 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Patanjali Foods Ltd (up 2.7%), Varun Beverages Ltd (up 2.64%),Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (up 1.51%),BCL Industries Ltd (up 1.07%),IFB Agro Industries Ltd (up 0.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (up 0.93%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 0.84%), Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 0.79%), Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 0.71%), and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 0.67%).
On the other hand, KRBL Ltd (down 3.04%), Parag Milk Foods Ltd (down 2.71%), and Ugar Sugar Works Ltd (down 2.65%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 173.18 or 0.28% at 61175.75.
The Nifty 50 index was up 38.1 points or 0.21% at 17982.3.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 47.32 points or 0.17% at 27999.08.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 20.45 points or 0.23% at 8809.67.
On BSE,1389 shares were trading in green, 1530 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.
