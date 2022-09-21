Hindustan Unilever Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2625.85, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.7% in last one year as compared to a 1.07% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.92% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2625.85, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 17734.5. The Sensex is at 59468.27, down 0.42%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd has slipped around 0.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43981.25, up 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2628.6, up 1.4% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd is down 5.7% in last one year as compared to a 1.07% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.92% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 66.98 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

