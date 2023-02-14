Eros International Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 50.82 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 93.62% to Rs 14.16 crore

Net loss of Eros International Media reported to Rs 50.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 33.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 93.62% to Rs 14.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 221.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.14.16221.85-350.6412.86-49.5727.18-51.2225.38-50.8233.76

