RHI Magnesita India consolidated net profit declines 22.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.68% to Rs 644.85 croreNet profit of RHI Magnesita India declined 22.88% to Rs 58.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.68% to Rs 644.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 543.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales644.85543.35 19 OPM %14.3019.56 -PBDT89.20108.70 -18 PBT79.16100.12 -21 NP58.6876.09 -23
