Foods & Inns consolidated net profit declines 81.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 27.25% to Rs 138.43 crore

Net profit of Foods & Inns declined 81.57% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 27.25% to Rs 138.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 108.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.85% to Rs 11.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.83% to Rs 392.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 338.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

138.43108.79392.25338.647.2212.318.016.926.8014.5623.8913.063.5911.4511.461.542.8815.6311.09109.22

