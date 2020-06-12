JUST IN
Foods & Inns consolidated net profit declines 81.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 27.25% to Rs 138.43 crore

Net profit of Foods & Inns declined 81.57% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 27.25% to Rs 138.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 108.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.85% to Rs 11.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.83% to Rs 392.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 338.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales138.43108.79 27 392.25338.64 16 OPM %7.2212.31 -8.016.92 - PBDT6.8014.56 -53 23.8913.06 83 PBT3.5911.45 -69 11.461.54 644 NP2.8815.63 -82 11.09109.22 -90

First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 08:05 IST

