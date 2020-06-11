KNR Constructions consolidated net profit declines 22.09% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
DIC India standalone net profit declines 57.79% in the March 2020 quarter
Sales decline 4.60% to Rs 730.14 crore

Net profit of KNR Constructions declined 22.09% to Rs 84.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 108.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.60% to Rs 730.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 765.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.85% to Rs 265.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 270.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.99% to Rs 2451.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2291.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales730.14765.36 -5 2451.682291.50 7 OPM %25.6723.59 -25.3923.42 - PBDT162.70180.38 -10 577.89521.95 11 PBT93.35115.08 -19 323.77291.82 11 NP84.82108.87 -22 265.51270.51 -2

