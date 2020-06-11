KNR Constructions consolidated net profit declines 22.09% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.60% to Rs 730.14 crore

Net profit of KNR Constructions declined 22.09% to Rs 84.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 108.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.60% to Rs 730.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 765.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.85% to Rs 265.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 270.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.99% to Rs 2451.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2291.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

730.14765.362451.682291.5025.6723.5925.3923.42162.70180.38577.89521.9593.35115.08323.77291.8284.82108.87265.51270.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)