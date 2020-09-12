JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Interworld Digital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Forbes & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.97 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 40.69% to Rs 421.01 crore

Net loss of Forbes & Company reported to Rs 45.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.69% to Rs 421.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 709.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales421.01709.84 -41 OPM %1.385.42 -PBDT-13.1927.77 PL PBT-40.204.53 PL NP-45.973.44 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 08:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU