Forbes & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.97 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.69% to Rs 421.01 crore

Net loss of Forbes & Company reported to Rs 45.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.69% to Rs 421.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 709.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.421.01709.841.385.42-13.1927.77-40.204.53-45.973.44

