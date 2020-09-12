Pradip Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.12 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 85.71% to Rs 1.34 croreNet Loss of Pradip Overseas reported to Rs 18.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 85.71% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.349.38 -86 OPM %-82.84-9.28 -PBDT-3.75-2.52 -49 PBT-6.15-4.93 -25 NP-18.12-4.07 -345
