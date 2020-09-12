Mishra Dhatu Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.01% to Rs 113.50 croreNet loss of Mishra Dhatu Nigam reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 23.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 13.01% to Rs 113.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 130.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales113.50130.48 -13 OPM %5.1428.65 -PBDT6.2142.04 -85 PBT-0.4335.96 PL NP-0.9223.00 PL
