Forbes & Company standalone net profit declines 77.51% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Forbes & Company standalone net profit declines 96.04% in the December 2018 quarter
Aspinwall & Company standalone net profit rises 44.10% in the December 2018 quarter
Aspinwall & Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 42.08% to Rs 58.00 croreNet profit of Forbes & Company declined 77.51% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 42.08% to Rs 58.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 100.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 74.89% to Rs 10.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 22.61% to Rs 227.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 293.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales58.00100.14 -42 227.28293.70 -23 OPM %12.0025.92 -10.3319.95 - PBDT5.8425.45 -77 29.5754.03 -45 PBT3.4223.38 -85 20.1046.07 -56 NP5.1222.77 -78 10.2740.90 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU