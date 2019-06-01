Forbes & Company standalone net profit declines 77.51% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 42.08% to Rs 58.00 crore

Net profit of declined 77.51% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 42.08% to Rs 58.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 100.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.89% to Rs 10.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 22.61% to Rs 227.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 293.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

58.00100.14227.28293.7012.0025.9210.3319.955.8425.4529.5754.033.4223.3820.1046.075.1222.7710.2740.90

