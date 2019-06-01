Forbes & Company standalone net profit declines 77.51% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 42.08% to Rs 58.00 crore

Net profit of Forbes & Company declined 77.51% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 42.08% to Rs 58.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 100.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.89% to Rs 10.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 22.61% to Rs 227.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 293.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales58.00100.14 -42 227.28293.70 -23 OPM %12.0025.92 -10.3319.95 - PBDT5.8425.45 -77 29.5754.03 -45 PBT3.4223.38 -85 20.1046.07 -56 NP5.1222.77 -78 10.2740.90 -75

Sat, June 01 2019. 18:02 IST

