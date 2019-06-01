JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Jindal Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Asian Oilfield Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.40 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 48.62% to Rs 42.88 crore

Net profit of Asian Oilfield Services reported to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 6.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 48.62% to Rs 42.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.65% to Rs 9.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.76% to Rs 193.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 222.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales42.8883.45 -49 193.86222.22 -13 OPM %15.1120.18 -16.9618.31 - PBDT7.2415.40 -53 31.1337.87 -18 PBT2.7410.95 -75 11.6920.84 -44 NP2.40-6.80 LP 9.1010.30 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 18:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU