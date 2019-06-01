S & S Power Switchgear consolidated net profit rises 23.48% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 33.54 croreNet profit of S & S Power Switchgear rose 23.48% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 33.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 3.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 103.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 101.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales33.5430.49 10 103.45101.90 2 OPM %0.691.48 --2.712.42 - PBDT1.211.89 -36 -2.855.27 PL PBT0.971.74 -44 -3.744.63 PL NP1.421.15 23 -2.063.00 PL
