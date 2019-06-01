Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit declines 32.06% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 90.82% to Rs 43.64 crore

Net profit of declined 32.06% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 90.82% to Rs 43.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.36% to Rs 9.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.66% to Rs 77.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 91.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

43.6422.8777.3491.7010.6824.4921.3327.554.905.9617.3525.612.925.3812.7921.562.844.189.9914.99

