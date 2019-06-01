Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit declines 32.06% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 90.82% to Rs 43.64 croreNet profit of Vedavaag Systems declined 32.06% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 90.82% to Rs 43.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.36% to Rs 9.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.66% to Rs 77.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 91.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales43.6422.87 91 77.3491.70 -16 OPM %10.6824.49 -21.3327.55 - PBDT4.905.96 -18 17.3525.61 -32 PBT2.925.38 -46 12.7921.56 -41 NP2.844.18 -32 9.9914.99 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU