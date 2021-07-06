Force Motors soars after strong sales in June

Force Motors jumped 7.31% to Rs 1302.25 after the company's total auto sales surged 123.84% to 1,925 units in June 2021 from 860 units sold in June 2020.The company's total sales have risen 31.85% in June 2021 from 1,460 units sold in May 2021.
While the company's domestic sales increased 106.75% to 1501 units, exports sales jumped by 216.42% to 424 units in June 2021 over June 2020. As compared with May 2021, the company's domestic sales and exports have increased by 14.93% and 175.32%, respectively.
Total production increased 99.89% to 1,757 units in June 2021 from 879 units in June 2020. The company's production improved 34.53% last month as compared with 1,306 units produced in May 2021.
Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles and utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company, with a focus on design, development and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 53.65 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net profit of Rs 6.09 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales declined 6.3% YoY to Rs 612.53 crore during the quarter.
