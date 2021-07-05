Gayatri Projects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd, Alicon Castalloy Ltd, Kothari Products Ltd and Orchid Pharma Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 July 2021.

Gayatri Projects Ltd lost 7.98% to Rs 29.4 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd crashed 6.82% to Rs 37.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alicon Castalloy Ltd tumbled 6.14% to Rs 715. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23108 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6342 shares in the past one month.

Kothari Products Ltd pared 5.61% to Rs 106.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26213 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14596 shares in the past one month.

Orchid Pharma Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 786.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1281 shares in the past one month.

