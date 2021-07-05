Cupid gains after Equity Intelligence India buys stake

Cupid rose 3.44% to Rs 248 after Equity Intelligence India acquired 1.40 lakh equity shares of the company on Friday, 2 July 2021.

Equity Intelligence India bought 1,40,000 equity shares (or 1.04% stake) of the company at Rs 233.80 per equity share via bulk deals on NSE on Friday, 2 July 2021.

Equity Intelligence India is the portfolio management firm owned by Kochi-based investor Porinju Veliyath.

Cupid's standalone net profit dropped 38% to Rs 6.47 crore on 4.1% decline in net sales to Rs 39.60 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Cupid makes rubber contraceptives and allied prophylactic products.

