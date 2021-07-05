Godrej Consumer gains after strong Q1 business update

Godrej Consumer Products rose 3.83% to Rs 925.50 after the company said it witnessed steady demand in the product categories across the key countries that it operates in during Q1 FY22.

In India, the company expects to deliver sales growth in high teens, driven by strong volume growth and calibrated price increases. The FMCG firm expects its 2-year CAGR to be in the double digits.

The company has witnessed strong double-digit sales growth in Home Care and Personal Care categories. Home Care was led by a strong growth in household insecticides whereas Personal Care was led by personal wash & hygiene.

In Indonesia, Godrej Consumer expects constant currency sales growth to remain flat. The company continues to put building blocks in place to ensure gradual recovery, during the course of the year.

In Godrej Africa, USA and Middle East, growth momentum continued across most of the company's key countries of operations. It expects to deliver constant currency sales growth upwards of the fifties.

Here too, the company expects its 2-year CAGR to be in the double digits. It continues to focus on driving sustainable, profitable sales growth.

The company further said that it expects sales growth in the Latin America and SAARC businesses to remain strong in constant currency terms.

"At a consolidated level, we continue to leverage our category and geographic portfolio well and expect to deliver strong double-digit sales growth and our 2-year CAGR to be in the double digits, Godrej Consumer said in a statement.

Godrej Consumer Products is an Indian consumer goods company. The company's products include soap, hair colourants, toiletries and liquid detergents.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 59.1% to Rs 365.84 crore on 26.9% jump in net sales to Rs 2,705.69 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

