India Glycols Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

NMDC Ltd, Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd and Carborundum Universal Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 July 2021.

NMDC Ltd, Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd and Carborundum Universal Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 July 2021.

India Glycols Ltd crashed 4.00% to Rs 682.7 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 61094 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72888 shares in the past one month.

NMDC Ltd tumbled 3.83% to Rs 175.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd lost 3.70% to Rs 83.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tube Investments of India Ltd slipped 3.53% to Rs 1137. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6576 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34221 shares in the past one month.

Carborundum Universal Ltd shed 2.99% to Rs 637. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31721 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26723 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)