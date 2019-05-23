Foreign Exchange Cover Of Imports Falls Slightly

JUST IN
India's foreign exchange reserves cover of imports declined slightly to 9.1 months as of December-end 2018, compared to 9.5 months at September-end 2018, according to the RBI's Report on Management of Foreign Exchange Reserves released yesterday. The reserves cover of imports stood at 10.9 months and 11.3 months as of March-end 2018 and March-end 2017, respectively.

The ratio of short-term debt (original maturity) to reserves, which was 26.1% at September-end 2018, increased to 26.4% at December-end 2018, the report said. The ratio of volatile capital flows (include cumulative portfolio inflows and outstanding short-term debt) to reserves increased from 88.4% at September-end 2018 to 88.7% at December-end 2018. As of March-end, 2019, the RBI held 612.56 tonnes of gold, with 320.26 tonnes being held overseas and the remaining being held domestically.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 12:46 IST

