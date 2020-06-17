Fortis Healthcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.02% to Rs 1112.92 croreNet loss of Fortis Healthcare reported to Rs 44.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 135.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.02% to Rs 1112.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1184.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 57.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 298.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.65% to Rs 4632.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4469.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1112.921184.15 -6 4632.324469.36 4 OPM %11.309.71 -13.165.04 - PBDT89.26393.50 -77 469.26345.20 36 PBT9.18333.52 -97 177.53112.28 58 NP-44.51135.60 PL 57.94-298.93 LP
