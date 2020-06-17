HEG reports consolidated net loss of Rs 376.96 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 72.19% to Rs 374.44 crore

Net loss of HEG reported to Rs 376.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 482.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 72.19% to Rs 374.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1346.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.77% to Rs 67.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3026.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 67.40% to Rs 2149.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6592.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

374.441346.652149.026592.83-132.8458.52-0.2770.66-463.71824.42101.424749.47-482.59806.2229.294677.08-376.96482.2867.633026.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)