J K Cements consolidated net profit rises 19.03% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.21% to Rs 1545.65 crore

Net profit of J K Cements rose 19.03% to Rs 164.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.21% to Rs 1545.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1564.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.63% to Rs 496.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 270.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 5801.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5258.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1545.651564.56 -1 5801.645258.68 10 OPM %22.7818.35 -20.9215.87 - PBDT313.26258.95 21 1022.41653.72 56 PBT240.72197.81 22 734.45412.43 78 NP164.13137.89 19 496.42270.34 84

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 19:25 IST

