J K Cements consolidated net profit rises 19.03% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
J K Cements consolidated net profit rises 218.07% in the December 2019 quarter
M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 1133.33% in the December 2019 quarter
Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 57.42% in the March 2020 quarter
RSWM reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.54 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Lupin reports consolidated net loss of Rs 835.00 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 1.21% to Rs 1545.65 croreNet profit of J K Cements rose 19.03% to Rs 164.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.21% to Rs 1545.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1564.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 83.63% to Rs 496.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 270.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 5801.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5258.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1545.651564.56 -1 5801.645258.68 10 OPM %22.7818.35 -20.9215.87 - PBDT313.26258.95 21 1022.41653.72 56 PBT240.72197.81 22 734.45412.43 78 NP164.13137.89 19 496.42270.34 84
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU