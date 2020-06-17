J K Cements consolidated net profit rises 19.03% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.21% to Rs 1545.65 crore

Net profit of J K Cements rose 19.03% to Rs 164.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.21% to Rs 1545.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1564.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.63% to Rs 496.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 270.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 5801.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5258.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1545.651564.565801.645258.6822.7818.3520.9215.87313.26258.951022.41653.72240.72197.81734.45412.43164.13137.89496.42270.34

