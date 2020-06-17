Emkay Global Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.18% to Rs 30.50 croreNet Loss of Emkay Global Financial Services reported to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.18% to Rs 30.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.43% to Rs 116.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 128.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales30.5029.56 3 116.37128.48 -9 OPM %-18.665.99 --4.1913.00 - PBDT-6.871.07 PL -9.6214.86 PL PBT-8.93-0.85 -951 -17.2410.36 PL NP-7.06-2.70 -161 -12.586.37 PL
