Texmaco Rail & Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 98.70 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Emkay Global Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sales decline 33.87% to Rs 433.66 crore

Net loss of Texmaco Rail & Engineering reported to Rs 98.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 33.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.87% to Rs 433.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 655.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 65.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 75.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.42% to Rs 1831.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1858.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales433.66655.77 -34 1831.801858.16 -1 OPM %8.028.80 -8.568.97 - PBDT16.8544.24 -62 87.12117.17 -26 PBT6.8535.69 -81 51.2188.21 -42 NP-98.7033.14 PL -65.8475.28 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 19:25 IST

