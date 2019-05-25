Fortis Healthcare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 135.60 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.00% to Rs 1184.15 crore

Net profit of Healthcare reported to Rs 135.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 932.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.00% to Rs 1184.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1086.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 298.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1009.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.01% to Rs 4469.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4560.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1184.151086.384469.364560.819.711.175.045.99393.50-29.71345.20208.22333.52-89.99112.28-30.74135.60-932.02-298.93-1009.21

