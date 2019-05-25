Fortis Healthcare reports standalone net profit of Rs 192.50 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.62% to Rs 167.90 crore

Net profit of Healthcare reported to Rs 192.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 63.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.62% to Rs 167.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 154.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 123.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 63.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.45% to Rs 656.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 659.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

167.90154.58656.49659.48-28.20-3.79-19.11-5.70255.499.93206.7936.53249.032.24179.657.65192.50-63.57123.09-63.73

