Volumes spurt at Sheela Foam Ltd counter

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 September 2020.

Sheela Foam Ltd notched up volume of 5.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39537 shares. The stock slipped 4.22% to Rs.1,333.10. Volumes stood at 13877 shares in the last session.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 67.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.26 lakh shares. The stock gained 19.99% to Rs.273.10. Volumes stood at 5.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Tube Investments of India Ltd witnessed volume of 11.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.41% to Rs.546.60. Volumes stood at 49499 shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd saw volume of 3.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98462 shares. The stock dropped 0.27% to Rs.400.00. Volumes stood at 80910 shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 10.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.98 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.54% to Rs.203.80. Volumes stood at 9.57 lakh shares in the last session.

