Suncare Traders Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Salona Cotspin Ltd, Saksoft Ltd, Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd and Suyog Telematics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 September 2020.

Suncare Traders Ltd tumbled 13.68% to Rs 0.82 at 14:37 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd crashed 9.96% to Rs 53.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 52 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 205 shares in the past one month.

Saksoft Ltd lost 9.66% to Rs 368.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34135 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21997 shares in the past one month.

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd slipped 8.58% to Rs 195.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 668 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2978 shares in the past one month.

Suyog Telematics Ltd pared 8.56% to Rs 365. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 243 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1242 shares in the past one month.

