Fortis Healthcare standalone net profit declines 95.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.07% to Rs 167.79 crore

Net profit of Fortis Healthcare declined 95.78% to Rs 8.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 192.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.07% to Rs 167.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 167.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 317.04% to Rs 513.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 123.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.91% to Rs 701.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 656.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

