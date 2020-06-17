JUST IN
Fortis Healthcare standalone net profit declines 95.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.07% to Rs 167.79 crore

Net profit of Fortis Healthcare declined 95.78% to Rs 8.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 192.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.07% to Rs 167.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 167.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 317.04% to Rs 513.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 123.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.91% to Rs 701.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 656.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales167.79167.90 0 701.85656.49 7 OPM %4.87-28.20 -9.68-19.11 - PBDT22.68255.49 -91 846.12206.79 309 PBT-1.98249.03 PL 749.31179.65 317 NP8.12192.50 -96 513.33123.09 317

June 17 2020

